Chandrababu Naidu’s house must be pulled down in 7 days

Vijayawada: Controversy over the residence of TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu continues with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) issuing a fresh notice terming the Lingamaneni guest house, where Mr Naidu is staying, as an illegal construction.

APCRDA issued the notice to house owner Lingamaneni Ramesh on demolishing the construction within seven days. It stated that thou-gh Ramesh had responded to an earlier show-cause notice claiming that the construction was legal with all necessary permissions, he had not submitted any relevant documents. The authority further stated that the ground floor, first floor, swimming pool and other constructions in the house were all illegal. The APCRDA directed the owner to demolish the construction, warning that otherwise, the authority will take up the demolition.

The earlier notice on demolition of the premises was issued on June 27 for which a reply was received seeking personal hearing. In the hearing, GPA holder sought 10 days for submitting the required documents but failed to do so.