Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 Chandrababu Naidu&rs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu’s house must be pulled down in 7 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 1:08 am IST
APCRDA issued the notice to house owner Lingamaneni Ramesh on demolishing the construction within seven days.
N. Chandrababu Naidu
 N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Controversy over the residence of TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu continues with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) issuing a fresh notice terming the Lingamaneni guest house, where Mr Naidu is staying, as an illegal construction.

APCRDA issued the notice to house owner Lingamaneni Ramesh on demolishing the construction within seven days. It stated that thou-gh Ramesh had responded to an earlier show-cause notice claiming that the construction was legal with all necessary permissions, he had not submitted any relevant documents. The authority further stated that the ground floor, first floor, swimming pool and other constructions in the house were all illegal. The APCRDA directed the owner to demolish the construction, warning that otherwise, the authority will take up the demolition.

 

The earlier notice on demolition of the premises was issued on June 27 for which a reply was received seeking personal hearing. In the hearing, GPA holder sought 10 days for submitting the required documents but failed to do so.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, illegal construction, lingamaneni guest house
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

It was “a punishment” not appointing Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as per the recommendation of May 10, 2019, said Vikas Singh, former president of the SC bar association. (Representational image)

Bombay High Court judge shifted to Tripura High Court

Mr Agarwal said that there are 26,329 control units and 40,615 ballot units. Besides, an arrangement of 27,996 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines has been made. (Representational image)

Haryana assembly to have 19,442 centres

Indian Space Research Organisation

Isro readies for 2 missions

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP N Sivaprasad died due to renal failure on Saturday, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Telugu Desam’s former MP Siva Prasad expires



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Maharashtra, Haryana polls on October 21, results on 24th

Haryana will see a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress and the JJP, while Maharashtra will be a clash of alliances, with the BJP-Shiv Sena versus the Congress-NCP. (Representational image)

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood affected Kurnool district

Earlier on September 17, the Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana revamps security staff of Governor

Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan

Dharmendra Pradhan ducks questions on Article 370

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham