BJP seeks farm loan waiver in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Farmers are in deep distress in the state with the government paying no heed to their fundamental needs.
Mr Rao said, Farmers are still waiting for the loan waiver and Rythu Bandhu cheques. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha held Rythu Dharna at Indra Park in Hyderabad demanding the immediate implementation of loan waiver.

BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said, “The BJP has organised a dharna against the criminal negligence of CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his government on the welfare of farmers in the state. Farmers are in deep distress in the state with the government paying no heed to their fundamental needs. All the promises made by the TRS chief were just hype.”

 

Mr Rao added, “Farmers are still waiting for the loan waiver and Rythu Bandhu cheques. The TRS government has failed to justify itself to the farmers of the state in every aspect. The BJP stands with farmers of Telangana to fight against the utter neglect and apathy being shown by the KCR government.”

BJP national executive member and MLC Ramchander Rao said, “The TRS government has totally failed to look after farmers of Telangana. The state government doesn’t have urea to supply to the farmers and even farmers welfare schemes are not being efficiently initiated. However, the CM is busy in planning for the demolition and building of the secretariat.”

Tags: bharatiya janata party, kisan morcha, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


