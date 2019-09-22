Nation Current Affairs 22 Sep 2019 2 Air India plane hi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2 Air India plane hit by thunderstorm suffer damages, cabin crew injured

ANI
Published Sep 22, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 9:32 am IST
The pilot, as well as the crew members on board, did not report the incident to the airline's flight safety department.
The plane for flight number AI-467, operating between New Delhi to Vijayawada, was an Airbus 320. (Photo: ANI)
 The plane for flight number AI-467, operating between New Delhi to Vijayawada, was an Airbus 320. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Air India has launched an investigation against crew members of flight number AI-467, following an incident in which the plane suffered damages after encountering severe thunderstorm.

The plane for flight number AI-467, operating between New Delhi to Vijayawada, was an Airbus 320.

 

The incident occurred on September 17, but the pilot, as well as the crew members on board, did not report the incident to the airline's flight safety department as per the norm, following which an investigation was launched, according to Air India officials.

No passengers or crew members were injured in the incident.

Another similar incident was reported on the aircraft Airbus-321 when the flight number AI-048 was plying from New Delhi to Cochin.

The flight encountered bad weather and faced severe thunderstorms, but the pilot immediately reported the incident to the flight safety department. Some crew members of the flight sustained minor injuries in the incident.

After landing at the Cochin airport, the aircraft was grounded for four hours following which it was released for resuming operations.

"In both cases, an investigation is underway. After thorough checking by flight safety department the aircraft was approved for operation," an Air India spokesperson told ANI.

In both incidents, no injuries to passengers was reported.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: air india, cabin crew
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said Pakistan is the

‘Least qualified'’: Shashi Tharoor slams Pak for criticising India over Kashmir

A month after a law student levelled charges of rape against Chinmayanand, he was arrested on Friday by Uttar Pradesh police. (Photo: File)

Akhara Parishad to expel Chinmayanand from saint community

A 20-year-old Pakistani national was arrested on Saturday after he intruded into this side from the International Border (IB) here, officials said. (Representational Image)

20-yr-old Pakistani sneaks into India from Jammu, villagers hand him over to police

A senior office-bearer of the Grace Nursing College for Women here was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a 22-year-old student, police said. (Representational Image)

Andhra women's college secretary arrested for asking sexual favours from student



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Constable assaults auto driver, video goes viral

Head Constable Mahaswami

Aluva gropes in the dark

“The council had undertaken the renovation and modernisation of the plant a few years ago but the 2018 floods damaged it heavily. No authority has cared to take the work forward,” said Seby. (Representational image)

Kochi: Ro-Ro service to go full steam

The first service will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the second from 8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cleanup drive held at Alappuzha

Volunteers including research fellows at School of Environmental Sciences (SES) and students of SD College, Alappuzha took part in the drive. (Photo: DC)

Congress union alleges snag in Secretariat punching

At present when an employee punches on the biometric punching machine he gets a text message on the mobile phone with details of the entry including correct time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham