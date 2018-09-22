search on deccanchronicle.com
UP likely to order CBI probe into Deendayal Upadhyaya’s death

BJP ideologue was found dead on railway tracks in Mughalsarai in 1968.
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to order a CBI inquiry into the mysterious death of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, exactly 50 years ago. The ideologue was found dead on a railway track in Mughalsarai (now renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar), on September 25, 1968 and it is not yet known if he was killed or had an accidental death. According to sources, Rakesh Gupta, a BJP worker from Ambedkar Nagar had sent a letter to the ministry of home affairs in 2017, seeking a fresh probe into the death of Deendayal Upadhyaya. He said that he apprehended a larger conspiracy behind the death of the party ideologue.

The home ministry has now sought a report on the same from the Yogi government. SP Railways, Allahabad, was asked to look into the matter and he has submitted his report to the IG railways who will be forwarding it to the state government. The report said that all documents, including the FIR and the case diary related to the incident, are missing but the police station register says that three persons were arrested and one of them was convicted with a four year term.

 

“The incident took place on February 11, 1968 and case no 67/1968 was registered against unknown persons. Later, three persons — Ram Avadh, Lalta and Bharat Ram were arrested. In 1969, Bharat Ram was convicted under IPC sections 379/411 (theft and retaining stolen property) while the other two were acquitted,” the report says. Railways officials are now preparing to summon Rakesh Gupta the complainant.

