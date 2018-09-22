Caught on camera: Truck carrying beer bottles rams toll plaza in Rajasthan

The truck got smashed and the toll booth apparently got damaged due to the impact. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kishangarh (Rajasthan): A truck carrying beer bottles rammed a toll plaza at Kishangarh district in Rajasthan on Friday, injuring one person.

The horrific incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza.

In the footage, a SUV (sports utility vehicle) is pulling over to pay the toll tax and suddenly a truck comes from behind and hits the booth.

The debris of the toll booth along with the divider fell on the SUV.

#WATCH A truck rams into toll plaza in Rajasthan's Kishangarh; One person was injured in the incident (21.09.2018) (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/GcG8v3dIly — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

The truck got smashed and the toll booth apparently got damaged due to the impact.