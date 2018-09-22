search on deccanchronicle.com
Small men in big offices lack vision, says Imran after India calls off talks

India called off talks on Friday citing terror activity in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out and expressed his disappointment by the 'arrogant and negative response' by India to a meeting that was scheduled to be held later this month in New York. 

On Friday, India called off talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi citing terror activity in Jammu and Kashmir.   

 

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said, "Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture."

The meeting was scheduled to take place in New York later this month on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session. 

The meeting would have been a first such high-level engagement since the suspension of dialogue between the two nations after the Pathankot air base terror attack in 2016.

