Plea asks Hyderabad High Court for more time on voters list

Hyderabad: A petition has been moved before the Hyderabad High Court seeking to direct the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana state to issue a fresh schedule for filing claims and objections to the electoral rolls by granting 45 days instead of the schedule issued on September 8 wherein only 15 days had been given.

Community Organisation for Peoples Emancipation, an NGO of the city, represented by its president U. Siva Prasad moved the petition urging the court to declare the deletion of 1,57,368 names from the electoral list as illegal. The petitioner told the court that the time schedule for preparation of voters list for the impending Assembly elections was not sufficient.