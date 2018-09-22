search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Outrage as three policemen abducted, murdered in Kashmir Valley

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 22, 2018, 12:24 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 12:24 am IST
Inspector general of police says those guilty will be brought to books.
Police officers and family members carry coffins of police officers who were killed by rebels, during a wreath laying ceremony at a base camp at Shopian. (Photo: AP)
 Police officers and family members carry coffins of police officers who were killed by rebels, during a wreath laying ceremony at a base camp at Shopian. (Photo: AP)

SRINAGAR: In a gory act, three Special Police Officers (SPOs) were on Friday abducted and subsequently murdered by gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Shopian district, evoking widespread outrage across the country. The authorities blamed the killing of SPOs Firdous Ahmed Kuchay, Kulwant Singh and Nisar Ahmed Dhobi on Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) said that a massive manhunt is underway to capture the perpetrators dead or alive. 

“I assure you those involved in this act of cowardice will be brought to justice soon,” inspector general of police (Kashmir range) S.P. Pani said.  The police said that the victims were found murdered after they were kidnapped by gunmen in Shopian’s Kapran and Batagund villages early Friday. 

 

“Their bullet riddled corpses were found in the district’s Dangam village, not very far from the places they had been kidnapped from earlier,” a police official said. 
Bashir Ahmed, brother of one of the victims Nisar Ahmed said, “They (gunmen) had already captured two persons — Firdous Ahmed and Kulwant Singh — from Batagund (a neighbouring village). Then they came here (Kapran) and asked my brother Nisar Ahmed to come along. He was performing wudu (ritual washing performed in preparation for prayer). They allowed him to do it.”

The villagers chased the militants but they fired their AK 47 rifles in the air to scare them away. “They told us that they will set them free after taking their videos,” Ahmed said. The gunmen along with the abductees crossed a mountain stream and disappeared, the villagers said. “After some time we heard gunshots and we thought the Army has opened fire but later we came to know that all the three have been shot dead,” Ahmed said.

The villagers said that the gunmen have captured a fourth SPO also but they persuaded them to release him unharmed.  The police said that preliminary investigation revealed the “complicity of proscribed terror outfits Hizb-ul-Mujahideen  and LeT in this barbaric act of terror”. Both the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen  and the LeT are, so far, silent on the incident. 

Tags: special police officers, jammu and kashmir, hizb-ul-mujahideen




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is $1,100 too much for an iPhone? Get an older one for less

Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

11-year-old boy's eyelashes are almost two inches long

11-year-old boy's eyelashes are almost two inches long. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout: Study

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

For Hrithik ‘original Khan’ is not SRK, Salman, Aamir but who has Sussanne connection

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were married for 14 years before their divorce.
 

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav in tug of war battle between BJP and Congress

India’s right-arm offbreak bowler Kedar Jadhav had a match to remember against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 encounter, having finished with a spell of 3-23. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM has betrayed India: Rahul on Hollande's Rafale deal revelation

The opposition has been accusing the government of choosing Reliance Defence over state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to benefit the private firm. (Photo: File)

Congress in Goa gives notice for removal of Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant

The move came days after the party staked claim to form an alternate government in the coastal state. (Photo: File)

No choice given, India suggested Reliance for Rafale deal: Hollande

Hollande’s reported statement contradicts Indian government’s claim that the agreement between Dassault and Reliance was a commercial pact between two private parties and the government had nothing to do with it. (Photo: File)

Kerala CM reaches out to Malyalees in US, appeals for funds to rebuild state

The Chief Minister, who had left for the US for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic on September 2, is expected to be back in Kerala on September 24. (Photo: Twitter | @CMOKerala)

India calls off meeting with Pak, MEA says PM Khan's 'true face' exposed

US had also welcomed the exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham