Navy officer part of Golden Globe Race injured in massive storm, rescue ops on

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2018, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 3:49 pm IST
Commander Abhilash was dis-masted in extremely rough weather and sea condition, with wind speeds of 130 kmph and 10 metre high waves.
The Indian Navy commander is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1,900 nautical miles from Perth in Australia, and the Australian Rescue Coordination centre at Canberra is coordinating the rescue mission in conjunction with many agencies including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
Kochi: The Indian Navy said on Saturday that all efforts were being made to rescue its officer, who has been injured after his vessel was hit by a vicious storm mid-way across the south Indian Ocean while taking part in the Golden Globe Race.

Commander Abhilash Tomy of the navy, representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya' suffered a back injury Friday after the yacht was dis-masted.

 

"All out efforts are being made to rescue Abhilash Tomy. Indian Naval stealth Frigate, INS Satpura operating in the Indian Ocean has been dispatched for the rescue mission," a Defence spokesman said in Kochi.

 

The Indian Navy commander is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1,900 nautical miles from Perth in Australia, and the Australian Rescue Coordination centre at Canberra is coordinating the rescue mission in conjunction with many agencies including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy, he said quoting information received from organisers.

Commander Abhilash was dis-masted in extremely rough weather and sea condition, with wind speeds of 130 kmph and 10 metre high waves. He was in 3rd position and has sailed over 10,500 nautical miles in the last 84 days, since commencement of the race on July 1.

According to a report issued from the Les Sables d'Olonne, France on Friday night, the 70 knot winds and 14 metre high seas have left the yachts of Indian Navy's Commander Abhilash and Ireland's Gregor McGuckin dis-masted, and have twice knocked down the yacht of second-placed Dutchman Mark Slats.

Both McGuckin and Slats report that they are okay, but 39-year-old Abhilash, a commander in the Indian Navy making his second solo circumnavigation, has been injured, it had said.

It had also said other entrants were asked to make towards Commander Abhilash's position if possible, and added that the weather was extreme.

The nearest yacht happens to be that of Gregor McGuckin's Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance, some 90 miles to the southwest of Commander Abhilash's Thuriya, but she too was dis-masted in the same storm.

Commander Abhilash, who became the first Indian to have circumnavigated the globe in 2013, is the only Indian participating in the Golden Globe Race that involves a gruelling 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe.

