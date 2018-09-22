search on deccanchronicle.com
N Chandrababu Naidu’s recall petition rejected

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Sep 22, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Advocate Subba Rao from AP had filed the recall petition on behalf of Naidu. 
Vijayawada: In an unexpected development, the Dharmabad Court in Maharashtra rejected the recall petition on Friday and ordered that the AP Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, should appear before it on Oct 15.

The Dharmabad Judicial First-Class Magistrate, NR Ghajbiye, asked the advocate as to why Naidu and others did not personally appear in connection with the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against them in the Babli project agitation case.

 

In a serious observation, the Judge remarked that courts did not differentiate between a CM and a common man and all are were equal before the law. Advocate Subba Rao from AP had filed the recall petition on behalf of Naidu. 

After the recall petition was quashed by the Judge, the TD advocates sought time for the personal appearance of Naidu. Responding to the request, the judge posted the case for Oct 15.

However, three of those who were issued the NBWs, Gangula Kamalakar, KS Ratnam and Prakash Goud, appeared before the court on Friday. They were given bail immediately. The case is related to a protest by Naidu against the construction of the Babli project in Maharashtra. 

Tags: dharmabad court, n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




