Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal discharged from Kottayam hospital

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Bishop was under observation in the cardiology section of the Medical College Hospital for over 6 hours after his blood pressure shot up.
In her complaint to the Kottayam Police in June, the nun had alleged that Bishop Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions. (Photo: File)
Kottayam: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, arrested by the police over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun, was Saturday discharged from the government hospital in the city where he was admitted following complaints of chest pain, official sources said.

The 54-year-old clergyman would be produced in a magistrate court in Pala later in the day. He had complained of pain in his chest while being taken to Kottayam Police club from the Crime Branch office in Thrippunithura in Ernakulam district Friday night, they said.

 

Read: Hours after arrest, Bishop Mulakkal complains of chest pain, hospitalised

He was under observation in the cardiology section of the Medical College Hospital for over 6 hours after his blood pressure shot up, they said.

Sources said ECG and other cardiac related tests were performed. His health condition is said to be normal.

In her complaint to the Kottayam Police in June, the nun had alleged that Bishop Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions.

She said she had to approach the police as the church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman. However, the bishop has denied the charges.

