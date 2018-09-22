search on deccanchronicle.com
Final year IIT-Madras student from Kerala commits suicide

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2018, 8:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 8:06 pm IST
Police suspect that he could have been under 'some kind of pressure due to low attendance'.
 The institute mourned the student's death as an 'irreparable loss'. (Representational Image)

Chennai: A final year student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras allegedly committed suicide Saturday by hanging from the ceiling of his room, police said.

Shahul Kornath, 23, from Malappuram in Kerala, was pursuing his B Tech-M Tech (dual degree) Naval architecture programme, police and the institute administration said. 

 

No suicide note was found from his room, police added. However, they suspected that he could have been under "some kind of pressure due to low attendance", but added that a detailed probe was on. 

Meanwhile, the institute mourned the student's death as an "irreparable loss". 

"This is indeed an irreparable loss to not just the institute and the family, but society as a whole. May his soul rest in peace," it said in a statement, adding that it was cooperating with the authorities on the matter. 

Tags: iit student commits suicide, iit madras
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




