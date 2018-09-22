search on deccanchronicle.com
Cyclone Daye lands in Odisha

Published Sep 22, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 1:09 am IST
City is expected to receive light rainfall with cloudy skies.
 Representational image.

Hyderabad: Cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning, bringing heavy rainfall to several parts of that state.   The cyclonic storm lay centred over north-west Bay of Bengal and crossed from south Odisha to adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Gopalpur.  It weakened into a deep depression over south Odisha to move west-northwest and weaken into a depression gradually.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the deep depression over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh on Friday moved at a speed of about 23 kmph, weakened into a depression and lay centred in the evening over northeast Vidarbha and neighbourhood.  It is very likely to continue to move west and northwest and weaken gradually into a depression in the next 12 hours. However, a trough now runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the deep depression to south Konkan across Telangana. Thunder warning continues over the state with several places in  Telangana getting rainfall as the southwest monsoon has been normal over the state. 

 

Very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komarambheem, Mancherial, Jagityal, Pedpally, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.  The capital city witnessed light rainfall in about 25 regions under GHMC limits. Hyderabad is expected to receive light rainfall with cloudy skies.

