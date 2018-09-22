Chinese ‘spy’ arrested by Delhi police

New Delhi: The Delhi police has arrested a Chinese national allegedly for running a spy ring. The Chinese man, identified as Charlie Peng (39) was arrested on September 13, from Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi. The accused arrested last week for possessing Indian identification documents has not been booked for espionage under the Official Secrets Act, the Delhi Police said on Friday. Senior officers said that the man is being questioned by the Central intelligence agencies also.

“We are yet to ascertain his involvement in espionage. He is misleading police in interrogation. He has revealed that he had crossed into India through Nepal border four years ago. We are probing the matter further,” said deputy commissioner of police Pramod Kushwah. Peng was arrested last week from north Delhi after the Delhi police’s special cell was tipped off that a Chinese national possessing an Indian passport and an Aadhaar card and some other documents might be involved in suspicious activities. The passport is said to have been procured in Guwahati.