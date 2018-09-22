search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinese ‘spy’ arrested by Delhi police

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Senior officers said that the man is being questioned by the Central intelligence agencies also.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: The Delhi police has arrested a Chinese national allegedly for running a spy ring. The Chinese man, identified as Charlie Peng (39) was arrested on September 13, from Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi. The accused arrested last week for possessing Indian identification documents has not been booked for espionage under the Official Secrets Act, the Delhi Police said on Friday. Senior officers said that the man is being questioned by the Central intelligence agencies also.

“We are yet to ascertain his involvement in espionage. He is misleading police in interrogation. He has revealed that he had crossed into India through Nepal border four years ago. We are probing the matter further,” said deputy commissioner of police Pramod Kushwah. Peng was arrested last week from north Delhi after the Delhi police’s special cell was tipped off that a Chinese national possessing an Indian passport and an Aadhaar card and some other documents might be involved in suspicious activities. The passport is said to have been procured in Guwahati.

 

Tags: delhi police, chinese spy




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is $1,100 too much for an iPhone? Get an older one for less

Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

11-year-old boy's eyelashes are almost two inches long

11-year-old boy's eyelashes are almost two inches long. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout: Study

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

For Hrithik ‘original Khan’ is not SRK, Salman, Aamir but who has Sussanne connection

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were married for 14 years before their divorce.
 

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav in tug of war battle between BJP and Congress

India’s right-arm offbreak bowler Kedar Jadhav had a match to remember against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 encounter, having finished with a spell of 3-23. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: NGO funds flood-hit weavers

President of Gopalji Foundation D. Chandrasenan hands over financial assistance to a weaver at Chendamangalam on Friday.

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs in place for visarjan

The Siddember Bazaar Masjid is seen covered with cloth as a security measure ahead of the Ganesh procession on Friday (Photos :P. Surendra)

On prescription: e-pharmacy

An analysis of the existing rules for community pharmacies and e-pharmacies shows that the draft rules for e-pharmacies are much better and user friendly than the pre-independence Drugs and Cosmetic Rules for physical pharmacies.

Hyderabad: HMDA gears up for debris removal

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)

‘Floating agriculture’ idea gets push post floods

Dr G. Nagendra Prabhu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham