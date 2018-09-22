search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Be careful, will cut your tongues’, Andhra cop threatens abusive MPs, MLAs

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
'We have so far observed restraint. Henceforth, if anybody talks against police beyond limits, we will not tolerate,' police warned.
The heated exchange of words came in the backdrop of a group clash in a village near Tadipatri earlier this week with Reddy alleging that police fled the scene like eunuchs, unable to bring the situation under control. (Representional Image)
 The heated exchange of words came in the backdrop of a group clash in a village near Tadipatri earlier this week with Reddy alleging that police fled the scene like eunuchs, unable to bring the situation under control. (Representional Image)

Amravati: A police inspector in Andhra Pradesh caused a flutter threatening to cut tongues of elected representatives if they spoke in a manner hurting the morale of the force, targeting a ruling TDP MP, who hit back daring him and lodging a complaint.

“We have so far observed restraint. Henceforth, if anybody talks against the police beyond the limits, we will not tolerate. We will cut their tongues. Be careful," inspector Madhav of Kadiri in Anantapuramu district warned at a press conference Friday.

 

In a sharp reaction, MP J C Diwakar Reddy dared the inspector to tell where should he come to get his tongue cut.

He later filed a complaint against the inspector but no FIR has been registered so far, according to Tadipatri Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijaya Kumar.

The heated exchange of words came in the backdrop of a group clash in a village near Tadipatri earlier this week with Reddy alleging that police fled the scene like eunuchs, unable to bring the situation under control.

Police authorities remained tight-lipped over the verbal duel even as the TDP MP said he would also draw the attention of the government seeking necessary action against the inspector.

Referring to the clash, Reddy said even he had to run away (to protect himself) “as the police started fleeing. In that respect, I too behaved like an eunuch, the MP, known for making controversial outbursts, said.

Later in the evening, he went to the police station in his hometown Tadipatri and filed a complaint against the inspector for making threatening remarks against an MP and challenging him openly.

“Its a non-cognizable offence under Section 506 of IPC (criminal intimidation). We have referred the complaint to the district SP and also seeking legal opinion. We have so far not registered an FIR, the Tadipatri SDPO told PTI.

Taking strong exception to the MP’s remarks, Kadiri inspector Madhav Friday warned MPs, MLAs, ex-MPs, ex-MLAs who spoke against the police hurting their morale that their tongues would be slit”, even as he twirled his moustache.

 “We have so far observed restraint. Henceforth, if anybody talks against the police beyond the limits we will not tolerate. We will slit their tongues. Be careful,” Madhav warned at a press conference.

He said police personnel were unable to show their faces even to their wives and children because of the comments being made by political leaders.

All parties MPs, MLAs, ex-MPs and ex-MLAs have been talking against the police, hurting our morale. We came into the police force as men and not eunuchs, the inspector said.

He, in particular, took exception to the Anantapuramu MPs remarks.

Reacting to this, Diwakar Reddy asked the inspector where he should come to get his tongue cut.

Should I come to your house, police station, the village of your birth or the Anantapuramu Clock Tower centrewhere do you want me to come? Remove your khaki uniform and I too will come in plain clothes, the MP challenged.

Additional Director of Police (Law and Order) Harish Kumar Gupta and Anantapuramu district Superintendent of Police G V G Ashok Kumar did not respond to calls for their reaction.

A senior police official maintained that it was sure improper for an officer to make such public comments against people’s representatives, whatever be the provocation.

Tags: tongue of abusive mp, andhra pradesh police, clashes in andhra pradesh, indian penal code
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

#SackRaviShastri trends on Twitter as fans slam Virat Kohli-led Team India coach

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi had taken over as Team India’s head coach following the sacking of Anil Kumble in July last year. His current contract runs till the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England next year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Anushka can’t stop blushing as Amitabh Bachchan says this about Kohli on KBC

While Kohli is on a break following the conclusion of India’s full fledged tour to England, Anushka Sharma had taken part in Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepatri (KBC) show along with philanthropist Padma Shri Sudha Varghese. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Octopus on ecstasy behaves the same as human, reveals secret genetic link

Octopus and human lineages are separated by more than 500 million years of evolution. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are most orgasmic sex position one should try, based on man's penis shape

The banana shaped penis is best for G spot simulation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Asia Cup 2018: Shikhar Dhawan achieves unique feat as India beat Bangladesh

The 32-year-old completed the catches of Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman as Bangladesh faltered to 173 runs. (Photo: AFP)
 

6 lesser known facts about The Man Booker 2018 shortlisted authors

The Man Booker Prize is open to writers of any nationality writing in English and published in the UK and Ireland.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hollande's remarks on Rafale deal have proved it a 'big scam': AAP leader

'The Modi government should tell why the offset contract was given to Reliance Defence. Hollande's statement proves that the Modi government favoured Reliance Defence in getting the offset contract,' Singh said. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to launch Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme from Jharkhand tomorrow

More than 20 states and Union territories have signed MoUs with the Centre and will implement the programme over the next two months. (Photo: File)

13 people killed after vehicle swerves off road in Shimla

The deceased included eight members of three families. Three couples were among the deceased. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

'Shame Modiji, you betrayed India's soul': Rahul attacks PM on Rafale deal

'Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: File | PTI)

Twist in Delhi sewer death story: Weeping boy in viral pic not victim's 'son'

In the photograph shared widely by social media users, the boy, believed to be Anil's son, was seen grieving next to his body. (Photo: Twitter | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham