search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

13 people killed after vehicle swerves off road in Shimla

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 1:55 pm IST
The accident happened at Sanail, three kilometres from Kuddu on Tiyuni Road. The ill-fated Trex vehicle was on its way to Tiyuni from Swara.
The deceased included eight members of three families. Three couples were among the deceased. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
 The deceased included eight members of three families. Three couples were among the deceased. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

Shimla: Thirteen people, including three couples, died after a vehicle veered off a road in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district Saturday, a police official said. 

The accident happened at Sanail, three kilometres from Kuddu on Tiyuni Road. The ill-fated Trex vehicle (bearing registration number HP 02 0695) was on its way to Tiyuni from Swara. 

 

All the thirteen occupants were killed in the accident, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said. 

While 10 of them died on the spot, three succumbed to injuries at Rohru hospital, Jamwal said. 

The deceased included eight members of three families. Three couples were among the deceased. 

The deceased have been identified as Matvar Singh (48), his wife Basanti Devi (44), their son Munish (24), Prem Singh (38), his wife Poonam (30), their daughter Ridhima (6), Attar Singh (44), his wife Munna Devi (40), Bittu (42), Bandi Devi (48), Ner Singh (35), Manoj (35) and Anil (28). 

A police team led by Jubbal Station House Officer and Swara police post in-charge reached the site shortly after getting information about the accident. The team rescued three injured people and sent them to Rohru hospital but they died, Jamwal added.

Tags: road accident, shimla accident
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asia Cup 2018: Shikhar Dhawan achieves unique feat as India beat Bangladesh

The 32-year-old completed the catches of Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman as Bangladesh faltered to 173 runs. (Photo: AFP)
 

6 lesser known facts about The Man Booker 2018 shortlisted authors

The Man Booker Prize is open to writers of any nationality writing in English and published in the UK and Ireland.
 

One of our goals is to raise awareness on pet care: Pet Fed founder Akshay Gupta

Pet Fed originated in 2014 when 25-year-old Akshay Gupta, the founder, realised that there are festivals for every liking but there was none for people who love animals, says founder Akshay Gupta.
 

Rahul Dravid opens up on Shastri’s ‘best Indian team’ remark, India’s England’s tour

"I think the whole thing was a little bit blown out of proportion. I am not really interested in commenting on what Mr Shastri feels or he doesn't feel. For me the main thing is what have we learnt from this series?,” said Rahul Dravid. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Over the boundary! The cricket-loving India, Pakistan couples bowled over in UAE

While India and Pakistan's fierce cricket rivalry has been on display at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, some families in the country have divided loyalties. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition launched at Rs 9.75 lakh

The limited-run model features a few cosmetic updates, additional features and is offered with all the powertrain options of the regular Rapid.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Shame Modiji, you betrayed India's soul': Rahul attacks PM on Rafale deal

'Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: File | PTI)

Twist in Delhi sewer death story: Weeping boy in viral pic not victim's 'son'

In the photograph shared widely by social media users, the boy, believed to be Anil's son, was seen grieving next to his body. (Photo: Twitter | Screengrab)

J&K police, Army, CRPF launch cordon, search operation in Pulwama

Terror attacks against policemen in the state have been rampant in recent times. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal discharged from Kottayam hospital

In her complaint to the Kottayam Police in June, the nun had alleged that Bishop Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions. (Photo: File)

Caught on camera: Truck carrying beer bottles rams toll plaza in Rajasthan

The truck got smashed and the toll booth apparently got damaged due to the impact. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham