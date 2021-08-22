Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2021 UP CM pays last resp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP CM pays last respects to Kalyan Singh; PM Modi, other leaders expected to visit

ANI
Published Aug 22, 2021, 11:23 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 11:23 am IST
Former chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati also paid her tributes at Singh's residence at Lucknow's Mall Avenue this morning
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid his last respect to late Kalyan Singh. (ANI Photo)
 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid his last respect to late Kalyan Singh. (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid his last respects to BJP veteran and the former Chief Minister of the state Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence here in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are among top BJP leaders who are expected to pay their last respects to Kalyan Singh who died on Saturday in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89.

 

Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh's Home Department Awanish Awasthi told ANI: "PM Modi will be visiting Kalyan Singh's residence."

Former chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati also paid her tributes at Singh's residence at Lucknow's Mall Avenue this morning.

Kalyan Singh Ji worked for the backward class. BSP condoles his demise," Mayawati told media personnel here.

The mortal remains of Singh will be brought to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly at 11am and will be shifted to the BJP Office at 12.30pm where it will be kept till 2:30 pm for people to pay their last respects, the state additional secretary said .

 

"After that, the mortal remains will be taken to Aligarh where people will be able to pay last respects at a stadium. From there mortal remains will be taken to Atrauli. He will be cremated on Monday at banks of river Ganga in Narora," the ACS said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared three days of state mourning and a holiday on August 23 when Singh's body will be cremated.

Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both in the state and the central level.

 

...
Tags: uttar pradesh cm, kalyan singh, prime minister narendra modi, rajnath singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

The MEA has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. (ANI Photo)

Repatriation flight from Kabul with 168 evacuees lands at Hindon IAF base

A reduction of 7,942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

India's active COVID-19 cases lowest in 152 days

Police said that the parents of the girl have not reported any assault or harassment of the girl by the constable. They urged people to refrain from circulating false information about the incident, keeping in mind the privacy and dignity of the minor. — Representational image/DC

Constable suspended for sexual abuse of minor

AP has received 3,10,782 SOS requests through Disha app. Of these, 2,988 calls turned out to be actionable and 436 FIRs have been registered. — Representational image/DC

Disha app brings to book 1,220 husbands in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K IG alert to Taliban ingress

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar. (Photo:ANI)

Afghan students at JNU fear to go back, seek visa extension

Terminal students have to leave the hostel by September 23, which is making them unsure of accommodation with narrow financial capacity. (ANI)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

COVID-19: India records 34,457 fresh COVID-19 cases, 375 deaths

A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger for COVID-19 testing at Dadar railway station in Mumbai.(PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->