Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2021 Repatriation flight ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Repatriation flight from Kabul with 168 evacuees lands at Hindon IAF base

ANI
Published Aug 22, 2021, 11:11 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 12:59 pm IST
India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan
The MEA has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. (ANI Photo)
 The MEA has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. (ANI Photo)

Ghaziabad: A special Indian Air Force repatriation flight ferrying 168 evacuees from Kabul landed at the Ghaziabad Hindon air base here on Sunday.

The flight had 107 Indian nationals among those evacuated from Afghanistan, which has been overtaken by the Taliban a week ago.  Passengers who arrived here will first undergo a COVID RT PCR test.

 

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, government sources told ANI.

The permission was granted by American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban on August 15.

People in Afghanistan have been rushing to leave the country after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

 

Countries have been urgently evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation. The Kabul airport is witnessing nowadays a heavy chaos due to instability in the region.

The MEA has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. The MEA said that the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport.

Spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, tweeted earlier to say that two Nepalese citizens were among those on board the Air India flight from Kabul.

 

"Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow," he tweeted very early on Sunday morning.

...
Tags: indian air force, north atlantic treaty organization, kabul, taliban, arindam bagchi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan. (DC File)

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid his last respect to late Kalyan Singh. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi pays last respects to ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow

A reduction of 7,942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

India's active COVID-19 cases lowest in 152 days

Police said that the parents of the girl have not reported any assault or harassment of the girl by the constable. They urged people to refrain from circulating false information about the incident, keeping in mind the privacy and dignity of the minor. — Representational image/DC

Constable suspended for sexual abuse of minor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K IG alert to Taliban ingress

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar. (Photo:ANI)

Afghan students at JNU fear to go back, seek visa extension

Terminal students have to leave the hostel by September 23, which is making them unsure of accommodation with narrow financial capacity. (ANI)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

COVID-19: India records 34,457 fresh COVID-19 cases, 375 deaths

A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger for COVID-19 testing at Dadar railway station in Mumbai.(PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->