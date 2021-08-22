Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2021 J&K IG alert to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K IG alert to Taliban ingress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 22, 2021, 1:36 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 1:36 am IST
The IGP said that there are inputs about some fresh infiltration bids having been made from across the Line of Control (LoC)
Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar. (Photo:ANI)
 Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar. (Photo:ANI)

SRINAGAR: Against the backdrop of apprehension over and speculation of over a possible ingress of the Afghan Taliban, a senior police officer who is at the thick of counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir said on Saturday that the Indian Army, the J&K police and other uniformed forces would “act professionally” in such an eventuality.

“In case any foreign element enters Kashmir, the J&K police, the Army and other security forces are ready to deal with the challenge in a very professional manner. As far as the Taliban are concerned, I will not talk and those who are authorised to speak will talk about it,” inspector general of police Vijay Kumar told reporters here.

 

He also said, “Speaking as a police officer, I may say if anyone comes here, my job is to collect information and launch operations along with the Army to neutralise the threat. Any future challenge will be handled in a professional manner. We are fully alert.”

He said that the security forces and official agencies would seek public corporation “if any element, any terrorist or suicide bomber plans anything. We will look for information from the locals. If any incident happens, the locals will be affected as tourists will fear coming here.”

 

He asked, “Whose economy will be affected if it happens,” and, answering the question himself, said, “It will be the locals and as such I will ask them to share information.”

The IGP said that there are inputs about some fresh infiltration bids having been made from across the Line of Control (LoC). “The terrorists killed in Bandipora recently had infiltrated this year,” he said.

Replying to questions, he said that the militants after targeting civilians and politicians take refuge in woods and that the J&K police and the Army were activating human intelligence in the forest areas as well to take on them. “We will not just track terrorists in the hinterland only but in the woods too,” he said.

 

Asked about the increase in the number of incidents in which activists of mainstream parties, particularly BJP, were being killed by suspected militants, the officer said it has been happening in J&K since 1989.

“We can’t provide security to all of them but yes, those facing threats and are vulnerable must approach us and we will provide them security cover,” he said.

...
Tags: afghan taliban, jammu & kashmir.
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) has also embarked on a pilot study for first and last-mile connectivity at busy metro stations. Later, the same facilities would be extended to all stations. — DC file photo

Metro Rail working on plan to provide last-mile connectivity

Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy during Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Secunderabad. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP will give good CM: Kishan Reddy

A Taliban fighter stands guard along a road near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)

15 held in Assam for pro-Taliban social media posts

Thudumdebba district president Godam Ganesh said that there are thousands of landless Adivasis and many of them are working as agricultural laborers or as tenant farmers. — Representational image/DC

Pressure mounts for ‘Adivasi Bandhu’ in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reply in English only: Madras HC directs Centre citing Official Languages Act

The Madras High Court (Wikimedia Commons)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to save IAF jets

DRDO has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) against threats. (Photo:PIB)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->