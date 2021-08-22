Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2021 India's active ...
India's active COVID-19 cases lowest in 152 days

Published Aug 22, 2021, 10:51 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 10:51 am IST
The death toll has climbed to 4,34,367 with 403 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am
A reduction of 7,942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: India logged 30,948 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,53,398 comprising 1.09 per cent of the total infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,24,234. The death toll has climbed to 4,34,367 with 403 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases have declined to 3,53,398, the lowest in 152 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.57 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 7,942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,85,681 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,62,56,239. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 27 days.

 

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at two per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 58 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,16,36,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

