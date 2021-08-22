GHMC targets 100% vaccine drive

A health worker inoculates a person with the first dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a free vaccination programme for eunuchs and transgenders organised by Darjeeling district legal aid forum in Siliguri. (Photo:AFP)

Hyderabad: The special drive to vaccinate everyone against Covid-19 in the GHMC limits will begin on Monday, and will cover all 4,846 colonies and slums as well as 360 localities in Secunderabad Cantonment.

Announcing this on Saturday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the drive, to be spread over 10 to 15 days, will see 175 vehicles pressed into service, with 150 of them put to use in the GHMC area and the rest in the cantonment.

Two-member teams will visit all colonies in advance and go door-to-door to identify unvaccinated persons. Such people will be informed about the date, time and location in their colony where they can receive the vaccination, he said.

The Chief Secretary appealed to everyone to avail this opportunity and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Once everyone eligible in a household is vaccinated, a sticker will be placed on their door.

Somesh Kumar said adequate doses of vaccines have been made available for the exercise and a special awareness drive to inform people about this will be taken up through banners, autos stickers, and with audio announcements in every colony.

After completion of the vaccination, a special ceremony will be held in the colony to release a banner in the presence of colony office-bearers to encourage and motivate other colonies and slums to go for 100 per cent vaccination.

The GHMC commissioner will be giving an appreciation certificate to the resident welfare associations and colonies who successfully complete the 100 per cent vaccination.