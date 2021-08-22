Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2021 Active Covid-19 case ...
Active Covid-19 cases take further dip in Andhra Pradesh

Published Aug 22, 2021, 6:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 6:33 pm IST
In 24 hours, the number of fresh cases ranged from 10 to 137 in all districts of the state
 The latest bulletin said number of active cases dropped below the 15,000-mark to 14,677. (Photo: DC)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,085 fresh cases of coronavirus, 1,541 recoveries and eight deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

Consequently, the state's Covid-19 chart now showed a gross of 20,02,340 positives, 19,73,940 recoveries and 13,723 deaths.

 

The latest bulletin said number of active cases dropped below the 15,000-mark to 14,677.

In 24 hours, the number of fresh cases ranged from 10 to 137 in all districts of the state.

West Godavari reported 137, Chittoor 130, Prakasam 122, Guntur 116, SPS Nellore 108 and East Godavari 105 fresh positives. Visakhapatnam and Krishna added 99 each and Vizianagaram 56 and the remaining four districts logged less than 50 each.

Krishna also reported three more Covid-19 deaths while five districts had one fresh fatality each in a day.

