Telangana crosses one lakh COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana has crossed the one lakh mark in the total number of COVID-19 cases with the state recording its highest single day’s case tally of 2,474 fresh infections. With these new cases that were reported till 8 p.m. on Friday, the total cases in Telangana touched 1,01,865, while the deaths from the disease have climbed to 744 with the health department announcing that seven more people died from COVID-19 in the state.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the department on Saturday morning, Telangana also registered its highest daily number of tests – at 43,095. The department said of these, results were awaited for 1,239 tests.

The health department, however, does not elaborate on how many of the tests conducted every day are those using the Rapid Antigen Tests which are considered unreliable, or the Rt-PCR tests which are viewed as the gold standard in terms of reliability for testing people for the Novel Coronavirus infections. It may be recalled that the Indian Council of Medical Research, which first approved the use of Rapid Antigen Tests, subsequently, also called for a review of their reliability.

Meanwhile, in a sign that there is no let-up in coronavirus infections in Hyderabad city and the rest of the GHMC limits, the department said GHMC area recorded 447 new cases between Thursday and Friday evenings. Nizamabad and Khammam districts witnessed a surge in cases 69 to 152, and 79 to 125 respectively. Ranga Reddy district recorded 201 cases, Warangal Urban registered 123 fresh Coronavirus infections, followed by 149 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 122 in Nalgonda districts.

Simultaneously, the number of active cases rose from 21,687 on Thursday to 22,386 on Friday while the number of COVID-19 positive patients in home or institutional isolation increased from 15,332 to 15,931, the bulletin said.