Kozhikode air crash: 53-year-old Wayanad man dies; death toll now at 20

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inspects the crash site of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode.— PTI photo

Kozhikode: A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Wayanad district died here this noon, District Information Officer said.

Eighteen people, including the pilot andco-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley.

Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.