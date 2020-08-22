151st Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad to get its first plasma bank

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 22, 2020, 9:12 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2020, 9:17 am IST
The Rotary Plasma Bank will be launched by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday
Convalescent Plasma is prescribed by many doctors as a line of treatment for patients suffering severe symptoms of COVID SARS II. (Representational Image: AFP)
 Convalescent Plasma is prescribed by many doctors as a line of treatment for patients suffering severe symptoms of COVID SARS II. (Representational Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan is launching the first plasma bank at the Rotary Challa Blood Bank in the city. The Rotary Plasma Bank will be launched by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

Rotary plasma bank is the initiative of the Rotary Challa Blood Bank to cater to the requirement for COVID Convalescent Plasma being prescribed by many doctors as a line of treatment for patients suffering severe symptoms of COVID SARS II.

 

Rotary Challa Blood Bank is a not-for-profit blood bank with component separation, apheresis and plasmapheresis facilities.

The Blood Bank has been set up by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan to encourage voluntary blood donation in society and to provide blood products on a free of charge basis to poor patients in government hospitals, people suffering from thalassaemia and other people who cannot afford blood products whilst maintaining the sustainability of the blood bank.

