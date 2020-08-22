151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2020 Delhi Police arrests ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Police arrests suspected ISIS operative with IEDs; major terror strike averted

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2020, 8:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2020, 8:38 pm IST
We also found he was in touch with ISIS and directly in touch with its commanders: Police
Delhi Police with an alleged ISIS operative (C) after arresting him last night following an exchange of fire and recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area, in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)
 Delhi Police with an alleged ISIS operative (C) after arresting him last night following an exchange of fire and recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area, in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: A major terror strike was averted with the arrest of a suspected operative of the ISIS, armed with two pressure cooker IEDS, from central Delhi's Ridge Road area following a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police officials said on Saturday.

Mustakeem Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, a resident of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Balarampur district, who was under watch for over a year, planned to carry out a lone wolf strike at a high footfall area in the national capital, said P S Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).

 

Khan, who was on a motorcycle, was caught on Friday night after a brief exchange of fire on the section of the Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh.

The two IEDS he was found with were fully ready and just needed to be activated with a timer, police said. Security was stepped up in the national capital and in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh following the arrest.

Khan had planned to strike in the national capital on August 15, but could not do so due to heavy security arrangements, Kushwah said.

Khan was to come to Delhi around August 15 to carry out terror strikes Now, he felt the security could be lax so he could come here. But he was nabbed, he told reporters.

 

He planned to use the pressure cooker IEDS in a heavy footfall area of the city, the police official said.

After planting IEDs, his plan was to wait for fresh instructions and then the next plan was to carry out fidayeen attacks. But he was not told about when and where the strike was to be carried out. A terror strike has been averted due to this operation," Kushwah added.

Khan was under the watch of the security agencies for the last year, the police official told reporters.

We had been conducting surveillance on him through sources. We also found he was in touch with ISIS and directly in touch with its commanders.

 

Giving details, he said Khan was first handled by Yusuf-al Hindi who was killed in Syria. After that he was handled by Abu Huzefa, a Pakistani, who was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Later, another handler instructed him to carry out "lone wolf" strikes, the police official said.

"It is for the same purpose that he had come to Delhi. Besides two pressure cookers IEDs, we also recovered a sophisticated pistol, four cartridges, and the motorcycle. We suspect the motorcycle could be a stolen one, he added

The suspected ISIS terrorist had also prepared a fidayeen vest for a suicide attack and had tested smaller devices near the burial ground in his village, police said.

 

Investigations are on to find when he made the pressure cooker IEDs or whether someone gave them to him.

A bomb disposal team of the National Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot along with a robot to help pick up a bomb or an IED and a TCV (total containment vessel) vehicle used to defuse a bomb in a controlled environment.

Following the arrest, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi sounded an alert in the state and asked all police officers, especially those in field posting, to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

 

In addition, security checks were intensified along the Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Vehicles and passengers moving to and from Delhi were being checked at the border, while Gautam Buddh Nagar district was also on alert mode, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said.

Senior police officers also assessed security checks in the district bordering Delhi.

Operative in police custody

A Delhi court on Saturday sent an alleged ISIS operative, arrested with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area, to eight-day police custody.

 

According to the court sources, the accused was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat and the Delhi Police sought eight days' custody.

During in-camera proceedings, the police told the court that custodial interrogation of the accused was required to unearth the larger conspiracy, the sources said.

The court allowed the plea and directed them to produce the accused before it on August 30.

...
Tags: islamic state (is), anti-isis war, isis attack, delhi police, isis in india
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inspects the crash site of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode.— PTI photo

Kozhikode air crash: 53-year-old Wayanad man dies; death toll now at 20

A worker sprays disinfectant on the buses parked at a depot during the total lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Patna. PTI

Ensure no restrictions on inter-state, intra-state travel: Centre to states and UTs

Representational image. (PTI)

Bombay High Court quashes FIRs against foreign nationals of Tablighi Jamaat

Ex-IAS officer Rajiv Kumar.

Retired IAS officer Rajiv Kumar replaces Ashok Lavasa as election commissioner



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bombay High Court quashes FIRs against foreign nationals of Tablighi Jamaat

Representational image. (PTI)

Retired IAS officer Rajiv Kumar replaces Ashok Lavasa as election commissioner

Ex-IAS officer Rajiv Kumar.

Ensure no restrictions on inter-state, intra-state travel: Centre to states and UTs

A worker sprays disinfectant on the buses parked at a depot during the total lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Patna. PTI

Kozhikode air crash: 53-year-old Wayanad man dies; death toll now at 20

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inspects the crash site of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode.— PTI photo

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill one militant in Baramulla encounter

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham