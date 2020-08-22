151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2020 Bombay High Court qu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bombay High Court quashes FIRs against foreign nationals of Tablighi Jamaat

ANI
Published Aug 22, 2020, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2020, 4:41 pm IST
The bench noted that there was big propaganda in print and electronic media against the foreigners who had come to Markaz
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Aurangabad: Quashing the FIRs filed against several foreign nationals in connection with the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has said that there is a probability that these foreigners were chosen to be made scapegoats in the matter.

"In view of the discussion made by this Court, this Court holds that it will be abuse of process of law if the petitioners are directed to face the trial in aforesaid cases," a division bench of Justices MG Sewlikar and TV Nalawade said allowing several pleas seeking quashing of FIRs.

 

The bench noted that there was big propaganda in print and electronic media against the foreigners who had come to Markaz Delhi and an attempt was made to create a picture that these foreigners were responsible for spreading COVID-19 virus in India.

"There was virtually persecution against these foreigners. A political government tries to find the scapegoat when there is pandemic or calamity and the circumstances show that there is probability that these foreigners were chosen to make them scapegoats," the order issued on Friday said.

 

It said that the circumstances and the latest figures of infection in India show that such action against present petitioners should not have been taken.

"It is now high time for the concerned to repent about this action taken against the foreigners and to take some positive steps to repair the damage done by such action," the bench said adding that the "government cannot give different treatment" to citizens of different religions of different countries.

"Article 14 of the Constitution of India shows that there needs to be 'law' as mentioned in this Article and for some object, the classification can be made which needs to be reasonable. Such law can be subjected to the test of constitutional validity," the bench said.

 

"The 'contents' of 'the law' can also be sufficient to rebut the presumption of reasonableness for the classification and the rebuttal of the presumption of reasonableness is possible after consideration of even extraneous material," it added.

The High Court observed that in "our culture, our guest is our god", and noted that the circumstances of the present matter create a question as to" whether we are really acting as per our great tradition and culture".

"The allegations made show that instead of helping them we lodged them in jails by making allegations that they are responsible for violation of travel documents, they are responsible for spreading the virus. If there was any substance in the contention that there was a possibility of spreading the virus, proper actions would have been taken against them, to send them back to their own country without taking action like the present one," the order said.

 

"For the limited purpose, this court is holding that the police action is based on such instructions probably of the executive and apparently there is discrimination as mentioned above. On this ground also, the malice is inferable and the cases need to be quashed," it added.

The High Court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging several FIRs registered in Maharashtra against many foreign nationals, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi Nizamuddin area.

According to one of the FIRs in the matter, some foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation were taking shelter in a mosque in Ahmednagar.

 

The foreign nationals, who had come to India on tourist visas, were allegedly spreading COVID-19, spreading Muslim religion by giving speeches in mosques and had committed a breach of lockdown order issued by Collector, Ahmednagar, the FIR had said.

...
Tags: bombay high court, tablighi jamaat, coronavirus tablighi jamaat, coronavirus in india


Latest From Nation

Ex-IAS officer Rajiv Kumar.

Retired IAS officer Rajiv Kumar replaces Ashok Lavasa as election commissioner

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a resident at a free COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Telangana crosses one lakh COVID-19 cases

The India-Pakistan border at Punjab. (AFP)

BSF kills five Pakistani intruders along the International Border in Punjab

Representational image. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill one militant in Baramulla encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Retired IAS officer Rajiv Kumar replaces Ashok Lavasa as election commissioner

Ex-IAS officer Rajiv Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill one militant in Baramulla encounter

Representational image. (PTI)

Maharashtra, Andhra and Karnataka top COVID cases list

People, violating social distancing norms, step out for shopping on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi festival, at Dadar market in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Infiltration from PoK down by 50 percent: J&K police chief

Infiltration of militants from across the border had decreased by half this year. (PTI Photo)

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's condition; ex-President still on ventilator support

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham