Telangana spent Rs 1.6 crore for 10 mementos

Hyderabad: The state government has lavishly spent Rs 1.66 crore for the presentation of mementos to guests, who attended the inauguration of its Rs 80,000 crore Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

On June 21, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had inaugurated the Kaleshwaram Project in the presence of Telangana Governor E.S.L. Nar-asimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

To felicitate the guests, the state government had placed orders for 10 silver filigrees for presenting to chief guests during the inauguration ceremony.

Accordingly, SIFKA generated a cost estimate of `1.66 crore for manufacturing silver filigree mementos with 180-kg silver and submitted to the same to the Karimnagar district collector. SIFKA had also made a request for an advance payment of `83.43 lakh.

The state government has issued GO Rt No 2175 dated August 20, 2019 sanctioning the release of Rs 83.43 lakh advance payment.

As requested SIFKA has manufactured 10 silver filigrees, which the Tela-ngana Chief Minister presented to Governor, Chief Ministers of AP and Maharashtra and other VIPs who were present at the function.