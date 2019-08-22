Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 SC commences hearing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC commences hearing for 10th day in Ayodhya land dispute case

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the original litigants, commenced arguments before the bench.
The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site.

A five-Judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the title dispute. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the original litigants, commenced arguments before the bench.

 

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Babri Masjid was demolished by right-wing activists on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, leading to a protracted legal battle.

...
Tags: supreme court, ayodhya case, ram janmbhoomi, babri masjid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Senas win will make up for the loss Danve had faced at the hands of Prashant Bamb of the BJP from Gangapur constituency in Aurangabad district during the 2014 Assembly elections. (Photo: Facebook | @AmbadasDanve)

Shiv Sena candidate Ambadas Danve wins Maharashta legislative council election

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, protested on Thursday to demand the release of political leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Oppn parties protest in Delhi, demand release of leaders detained in J&K

Earlier last month, for addressing the severe water shortage in Pali of Rajasthan, a train carrying water to drought-hit district was sent from Jodhpur Railway Station. (Photo: File)

Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces 70 litres free water everyday to 13 desert districts

seeking

Naidu accuses Jagan govt of conspiring to shift capital; YSRCP rejects claim



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Sara Ali Khan yet again shows the modesty; check out this viral clip

Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios variants explained: Which one to buy?

It is available with both 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines that get an optional AMT as well.
 

Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces 70 litres free water everyday to 13 desert districts

Earlier last month, for addressing the severe water shortage in Pali of Rajasthan, a train carrying water to drought-hit district was sent from Jodhpur Railway Station. (Photo: File)
 

WHO says microplastics in water not harmful to health

WHO called for further analysis of microplastics in the environment and their potential health significance. (Photo: AP)
 

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes' highest-paid actors list, Akshay Kumar in top 10

Akshay Kumar and Dwayne Johnson.
 

PUBG update brings Helicopters, Tanks, Rocket launchers and more; Watch video

The Helicopter also allows the three members apart from the pilot to peek out and shoot just like they could if they were in a car. (Photo: YouTube/Mr Ghost Gaming)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chidambaram spends night at CBI headquarter which he inaugurated in 2011

Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in INX Media case. (Photo: CBI website)

INX Media case: P Chidambaram to be produced in special CBI court today

After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination at the CBI headquarters. (Photo: PTI)

'Dream of Uttam Pradesh turned into hatya pradesh': Akhilesh on fake encounters

The SP chief made the allegation while addressing a public meeting here on the occasion of the inauguration of a building of the local A K College. (Photo: File)

Protest against Ravidas temple demolition turns violent, Bhim Army chief detained

The protest, attended by a large number of people from different states, caused massive traffic jams in several areas of the city. (Photo: PTI)

Air Force to get 1st Rafale jet next month; Rajnath Singh to visit France

The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham