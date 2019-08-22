Parcel to KCR had industrial waste: Official

Hyderabad: The unusual smell emitting from parcels booked as ‘gifts’ that were to be delivered to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, DGP M. Mahendar Reddy and other politicos and bureaucrats compelled the postal staff to open them only to see that bottles containing water mixed with industrial waste.

On Friday evening, the postal department officials say, a person had brought 62 parcels with a “From” address as professors of Osmania University and “To” addresses as CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, DGP M Mahendar Reddy, TRS party working president K.T. Rama Rao, and other TRS ministers and leaders including K. Kavitha, T. Harish Rao, and several bureaucrats.

The man informed the postal staff that the parcels were ‘gifts’ for the dignitaries from OU. As the time for intake of parcels was concluded on that day, the person was asked to visit back on Saturday for billing and paid Rs 7,000 according to the weight of the parcels.

On Monday, when the staff was shifting the parcels to the dispatch point, they sensed a foul smell emitting from the parcels and alerted their higher ups, who, after opening one of the parcels, found a bottle containing black coloured liquid that seemed to be a chemical and alerted the police. Secunderabad Head Post Office Senior Post Master PV Ramana Reddy said: “As the post office used to receive study material on several occasions for dispatch from the OU, the staff thought that the ‘gifts’ would also be from OU for the dignitaries. The parcels also contained a three-page letter. The OU administration denied booking any parcels.