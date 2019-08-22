Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 INX Media case: P Ch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

INX Media case: P Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till August 26

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 22, 2019, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 7:01 pm IST
The senior Congress leader was interrogated for three hours today at the CBI headquarters.
Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night from his South Delhi house by CBI officials. (Photo: ANI)
 Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night from his South Delhi house by CBI officials. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, has secured four-day custody of former union minister P Chidambaram till August 26 in the alleged INX Media scam case.

The senior Congress leader was interrogated for three hours today at the CBI headquarters on Thursday. He was produced in a CBI court in the national capital today.

 

The court has ordered that Chidambaram would be subjected to medical examination every 48 hours. Also, his family members and lawyers would be allowed to meet him during his custody.

The agency had asked for five days' custody for his interrogation, claiming that he is not cooperating with the investigation. Chidambaram's lawyers had pleaded for bail stating that he would appear whenever summoned by the investigative agency.

Drawing attention to the "enormity and gravity" of the offence, the CBI pointed out that the Delhi High Court rejected the former minister's pre-arrest bail. The agency argued that serious offence of money laundering of monumental magnitude won't be unearthed unless custodial interrogation is given.

Chidambaram was represented by senior advocate and fellow party member Kapil Sibal who argued that the former finance and home minister was summoned once and he complied. “How can he be accused of non-cooperation?” Sibal asked.

"This case is completely based on a case diary and a statement of another accused," senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. Singhvi said that Chidambaram was first called in June 2018 after Indrani Mukerjea recorded her statement.

Mukerjea is the wife of Peter Mukerjea who owned INX Media, the television company which is under scanner for the alleged scam. The couple has accused Chidambaram and his son Karti for clearing foreign funds.

"For the last one year, no summons but now they (the CBI) want custody. Indrani has turned approver now based on her 2018 statement. To create a reason for custody of my client, she has been made approver stating new facts have emerged. Is approver an evidence? Can that be the basis for his arrest and now custody," he said.

Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night from his South Delhi house by CBI officials. He was accommodated in “ Lock-up suite 5” in the CBI guest house which was inaugurated by Chidamabaram in 2010 when he was the Minister of Home Affairs.

Chidambaram is accused of facilitating foreign investment in INX Media in 2007 in his capacity of the finance minister. He also headed the Foreign Investment Promotion Board which allowed the clearances of foreign funds.

The former finance minister has denied the allegations calling them political witch-hunt by the BJP government.

Karti Chidambaram arrived in Delhi this morning and told reporters at the airport: "They don't have a case. My father's arrest is an attempt to silence the most vocal critic of the government."

Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night after his brief press conference at Congress headquarters. His lawyers contemplated the entire day to convince the Supreme Court for interim protection. The apex court decided to hear the case on Friday.

"I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law...On the contrary, I was engaged in the pursuit of justice," said Chidambaram at the press conference.

"Between now and Friday I shall walk with a clear conscience and my head held high. I shall respect the law, even if it is applied with an unequal hand by investigating agencies," the Congress leader read out from a statement.

Chidambaram drove to his home along with Sibal and Singhvi from where he was arrested by the CBI following some scuffle between Congress supporters and Delhi police.

The senior Congress leader had been granted interim relief from the arrest last year. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court denied any further protection, referring to the "magnitude and enormity" of the charges and calling him the "kingpin".

After the High Court ruling, Chidambaram was not found at his home, prompting the investigation agencies to put out two lookout circulars -- meant to stop a person from leaving the country.

In his petition before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the former minister argued that his antecedents are "impeccable" and there is no possibility of him "fleeing from justice". His petition, however, was not heard on technical grounds.

The Congress party has put its support behind its senior leader with Rahul Gandhi called the investigative agencies’ endeavour of Chidambaram a “disgraceful misuse of power” and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying the former minister was being “shamefully hunted down”.

...
Tags: chidambaram, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Just before his arrest on Wednesday, Chidambaram made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarter, where he read a statement to the press clarifying his position. (Photo: File | KPN)

'Dream Budget' to INX nightmare: Chidambaram faces toughest test of career

Making the announcement, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said on Wednesday that absconding criminals could be one of the biggest challenges for the police in conducting free and fair elections. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of Assembly polls, Haryana Police to crackdown on criminals

Chief ministers of three states - Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Pramod Sawant (Goa) - and representatives from the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli attended the meeting. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

Amit Shah chairs Western Zonal Council meet in Goa

On February 17, 2018, Indrani recorded her statement saying that Karti had asked the Mukerjeas for a bribe of $1 million during their meeting at Hyatt hotel in Delhi. (Photo: File | PTI)

How Peter and Indrani Mukerjea led investigators to P Chidambaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Five things we must know about the burning Amazon rainforest

The Amazon is an ecological treasure not only for plants and animals, but of people as well. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts new pic with beau but her caption leaves fans worried

Ira Khan with Mishaal Kripalani. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Netizens reach out for dictionary as Tharoor supports Chidambaram with another word

Once again, in his tweet, he used the situation to introduce another complex word 'Schadenfreude' for his followers on social media. (Photo: File)
 

Want Tokyo Olympic tickets? No problem if you have USD 60,000

INR 43 lakhs is good for the opening and closing ceremony, nine days of track and field with luxury seating and sumptuous dining. (Photo: AFP)
 

French zoo 'outraged' by visitors writing names on rhino's back

A photograph of the 35-year-old female rhinoceros with the words 'Camille' and 'Julien' on its back has been widely shared on social media, triggering an outcry. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Dream Budget' to INX nightmare: Chidambaram faces toughest test of career

Just before his arrest on Wednesday, Chidambaram made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarter, where he read a statement to the press clarifying his position. (Photo: File | KPN)

Ahead of Assembly polls, Haryana Police to crackdown on criminals

Making the announcement, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said on Wednesday that absconding criminals could be one of the biggest challenges for the police in conducting free and fair elections. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah chairs Western Zonal Council meet in Goa

Chief ministers of three states - Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Pramod Sawant (Goa) - and representatives from the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli attended the meeting. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

How Peter and Indrani Mukerjea led investigators to P Chidambaram

On February 17, 2018, Indrani recorded her statement saying that Karti had asked the Mukerjeas for a bribe of $1 million during their meeting at Hyatt hotel in Delhi. (Photo: File | PTI)

Israel congratulates India for successfully placing Chandrayaan-2 in moon's orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) earlier in the day announced that Chandrayaan-2 was successfully placed in the moon's orbit. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham