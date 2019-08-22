Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 India mum on Donald ...
India mum on Donald Trump reoffer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Aug 22, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 2:23 am IST
The two leaders are expected to discuss the security situation in the region.
US President Donald Trump
 US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: The external affairs ministry is stoically silent over US President Donald Trump’s latest offer to mediate in the “complicated” Kashmir situation. Delhi is waiting US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Biarritz (France) this weekend. The two leaders are expected to discuss the security situation in the region.

Trump on Tuesday termed the Kashmir as “explosive” and “complicated” and offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to defuse the tension.

 

 “Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn’t say they get along so great. I will do the best I can to mediate,” Trump told rep-orters at the White House.

India sees such statements in a different context because the US officially maintains that Kas-hmir is a bilateral issue.

...
