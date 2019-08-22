Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 Former Madhya Prades ...
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Aug 22, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 1:37 am IST
He died of cardiac arrest, doctors attending him in the hospital announced.
Former CM of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur (Photo: ANI)
 Former CM of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur passed away here on Wednesday morning at the age of 89.

He is survived by his two daughters, a daughter-in-law who is a sitting BJP MLA, and grand children.

 

The veteran leader, who was the first MP leader to have won Assembly elections ten times in a row, was admitted in a private hospital here on August 7 after he complained of respiratory problems and put on ventilator.

He died of cardiac arrest, doctors attending him in the hospital announced.

His last rites were conducted here in the afternoon with state honours.

The state government has announced three-day mourning on the occasion.

Born on June 2, 1930 in the village of Naugeer under Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, late Gaur had served as chief minister of MP in August, 23, 2004- November 29, 2005.

He was a prominent leader of Jan Sangh, the previous entity of BJP, and founding member of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

...
Tags: babulal gaur, ‪bjp, cardiac arrest
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


