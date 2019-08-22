Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur dead

Bhopal: Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur passed away here on Wednesday morning at the age of 89.

He is survived by his two daughters, a daughter-in-law who is a sitting BJP MLA, and grand children.

The veteran leader, who was the first MP leader to have won Assembly elections ten times in a row, was admitted in a private hospital here on August 7 after he complained of respiratory problems and put on ventilator.

He died of cardiac arrest, doctors attending him in the hospital announced.

His last rites were conducted here in the afternoon with state honours.

The state government has announced three-day mourning on the occasion.

Born on June 2, 1930 in the village of Naugeer under Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, late Gaur had served as chief minister of MP in August, 23, 2004- November 29, 2005.

He was a prominent leader of Jan Sangh, the previous entity of BJP, and founding member of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.