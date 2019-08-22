Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 ED summons to MNS ch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ED summons to MNS chief Raj Thackeray; MNS worker commits suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 22, 2019, 3:07 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 3:07 am IST
The deceased, identified as Pravin Chougule (28), had mentioned about his displeasure over the ED's action.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray
 MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party worker committed suicide by setting himself ablaze late on Tuesday at his residence in Kalwa allegedly after being distressed over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) notice to MNS chief Raj Thackeray in connection with IL&FS scam.

The deceased, identified as Pravin Chougule (28), had mentioned about his displeasure over the ED’s action to a friend, which is being probed by the police. Chougule, a driver by profession, was an orphan and considered MNS as his
family, his friends claimed.

 

The police said that they are still looking ascertaining whether the incident was political in nature.

Preliminary probe revealed that the MNS worker tried ending his life in 2015 by slashing his wrist and again later in February this year by hanging himself.
A month later, in March, he poured kerosene on himself however he was overpowered in time.

“We are questioning his friends and neighbours to verify the reason and his relatives are also in contact with us,” said Pravin Pawar, additional commissioner of police, Thane.

In his statement released on Twitter, Raj Thackeray said he was deeply pained.
“I am deeply pained after learning about the death of Pravin Chougule. He took the extreme step of immolating himself after getting perturbed by the news of Enforcement Directorate sending me a notice. This should not have happened. May his soul rest in peace,” the MNS chief, Mr Thackeray said.

