Clashes as cops, forces set out to make arrests in Valley

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 22, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Clashes took place in at least two other places in the Valley which resulted in injuries to two more persons.
The security forces fired teargas canisters and reportedly fired rifles over the heads of the stone-pelting mobs.
Srinagar: Irate crowds of youths fought pitched ding-dong battles with the security forces in the Telbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar throughout Tuesday night, leaving several people injured. Clashes took place in at least two other places in the Valley which resulted in injuries to two more persons.

Witnesses said on Wednesday that the trouble began in the Telbal area when the J&K police, assisted by the Central armed police forces, arrived in the area to make arrests. The local residents resisted it, triggering the clashes. The security forces fired teargas canisters and reportedly fired rifles over the heads of the stone-pelting mobs. As the clashes were on, some locals used mosque loudspeakers to broadcast pro-freedom slogans, the witnesses said.

 

Two more persons were injured when the security forces fired pellet shotguns to disperse the protesters and stone-pelting mobs in Srinagar’s Fatah Kadal and southern Anantnag early Wednesday, police sources said.

DIG V.K. Birdi, when asked about these incidents at the daily press briefing, said they were minor ones. He said: “In a few pockets of the Valley, there were stray incidents of stone-pelting. Otherwise, the rest of the area behaved normally.” He said the situation is being monitored closely and “decisions on the maintenance of law and order are being taken accordingly”.

On the incident in Telbal, he said: “There was some law and order incident there. We dealt with it as per the law. We will let you know about the rest of it.”

He said the overall situation in the Valley remained peaceful and in areas where relaxation of restrictions imposed under Section 144CrPc was given on Wednesday had “behaved normally”.

Government spokesperson Syed Sehrish Asgar said the Jammu division was also peaceful on Wednesday. “No law and order situation has been reported in Jammu region. There were almost no restrictions in any district of the region,” she said.

...
