CBI books NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy again

New Delhi: The CBI has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika Roy and others in a new case for the alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules. This is the second FIR against NDTV as the CBI is already probing a case of the alleged bank loan default against the company.

Besides the Roys, the agency registered an FIR against then CEO Vikramaditya Chandra as well as unidentified government officials on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, sources in the agency said. The agency sleuths also conducted searches at Chandra’s premises on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that these transactions are sham transactions and aforementioned funds are invested by unknown public servants through NDTV Ltd and later laundered back to India through multiple layers of complex transactions and shell companies” said the agency.

Under the CBI scanner are mainly two transactions pertaining to investments — NDTV Networks Plc (NNPLC) and NDTV Net-works BV.