Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 CBI books NDTV promo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI books NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy again

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 22, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 1:32 am IST
This is the second FIR against NDTV as the CBI is already probing a case of the alleged bank loan default against the company.
Prannoy Roy
 Prannoy Roy

New Delhi: The CBI has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika Roy and others in a new case for the alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules. This is the second FIR against NDTV as the CBI is already probing a case of the alleged bank loan default against the company.

Besides the Roys, the agency registered an FIR against then CEO Vikramaditya Chandra as well as unidentified government officials on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, sources in the agency said. The agency sleuths also conducted searches at Chandra’s premises on Wednesday.

 

“It is alleged that these transactions are sham transactions and aforementioned funds are invested by unknown public servants through NDTV Ltd and later laundered back to India through multiple layers of complex transactions and shell companies” said the agency.

Under the CBI scanner are mainly two transactions pertaining to investments — NDTV Networks Plc (NNPLC) and NDTV Net-works BV.

...
Tags: ndtv, prannoy roy, radhika roy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Telangana government logo

Telangana govt files new affidavit on civic polls

Manjunath Prasad

Fixing potholes our job, not cops’: BBMP chief

Chennamaneni Ramesh

Chennamaneni Ramesh withdraws his petition on citizenship

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Kashmiri scientists turn saviours for the needy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP cops prompt action saves life of a man attempting suicide in Hardoi

‘I received a call and the caller was a woman who was crying and she said that her husband is not opening the door and has hanged himself,’ the constable said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here's what happened when Amitabh asked contestant the full form of PUBG on KBC 11

KBC blunder. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hyderabad: Amazon inaugurates its largest building in the world, spans 9.5 acres

The campus took three years to build and is Amazon’s first owned office outside the US, and is their single largest building in the world. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets from Rs 9

From December, Vietnam-based airline Vietjet is planning to start direct flight between India and Vietnam. (Photo: VietJet Air)
 

'More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century' says report

Photo: Representational image.
 

Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada; 'Dabangg 3' to release on this date in 4 languages

Salman Khan with Prabhudheva. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fugitive P Chidambaram arrested at home

P. Chidambaram in CBI custody. (Photo: PTI)

Top Congress leader P Chidambaram arrested for money laundering

P Chidambaram arrested by CBI and brought to CBI headquarters. (Photo: ANI)

Gujaratis reach out to Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Congress to approach lukewarm Opposition

P. Chidambaram
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham