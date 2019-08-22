Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 Assam to add 200 tri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam to add 200 tribunals for NRC cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Aug 22, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Any individual who does not make it to the NRC will be immediately referred to the foreigners’ tribunals by the police.
There are already 100 such tribunals set up in phases since 2005 in Assam to determine the citizenship status of those referred to them.
Guwahati: In what may be called an attempt to tackle the heavy rush of cases in the foreigners’ tribunals after the publication of the final NRC list on August 31, the Gauhati high court has announced the selection of 221 retired officials who will be adjudicating citizenship cases in the additional 200 foreigners’ tribunals.

Any individual who does not make it to the NRC will be immediately referred to the foreigners’ tribunals by the police. There are already 100 such tribunals set up in phases since 2005 in Assam to determine the citizenship status of those referred to them. The government has set a target of 1,000 such tribunals.

 

Tags: nrc list, gauhati high court, citizenship cases
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


