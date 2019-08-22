Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 3.78 crore new membe ...
3.78 crore new members joined party, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 22, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 1:36 am IST
The membership drive of the BJP ended on Tuesday and the party has claimed that the final tally of new members will cross the five crore mark.
New Delhi: Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “ever growing popularity” and BJP national president Amit Shah’s organisational and management skills, the BJP on Wednesday claimed that it has added more than 3.78 crore new members to its existing strength of 11 crore members as more and more people want to join the saffron party.

Interestingly in J&K, where the Modi government recently abrogated the Article 370, the BJP has enrolled more than 3.5 lakh members, including 23,000 from Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla, which used to witness  protests called by separatists in state.

