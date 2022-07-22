TS sees 20% spike in Covid-19 cases

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the state spiked by almost 20 per cent from 640 on Wednesday to 765 on Thursday. (PTI file photo)

Hyderabad: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the state spiked by almost 20 per cent from 640 on Wednesday to 765 on Thursday, which was fuelled by a 29 per cent rise in new cases in Hyderabad.

The number of active cases too rose from 4,492 to 4,609, according to the bulletin issued by the health department. Hyderabad recorded an increase in new cases from 277 the previous day to 356. Among other districts, Nalgonda recorded a sharp spike as the number of new cases more than doubled from 25 to 58. This was followed by 57 cases in Rangareddy and 56 in Medchal Malkajgiri.

The virus has spread to all districts now. On Thursday, only two districts – Nirmal and Jayashankar Bhupalpally -- did not record any cases, but they have recorded cases earlier this week.

A total of 44 regular beds, 30 oxygen beds and 15 ICU beds are occupied by Covid patients in both government and private centres. Meanwhile, the coverage of precaution dose in the state stands at only five per cent, while it is eight per cent in Hyderabad.