  
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2022 TS sees 20% spike in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS sees 20% spike in Covid-19 cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 22, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2022, 12:56 am IST
The number of new Covid-19 cases in the state spiked by almost 20 per cent from 640 on Wednesday to 765 on Thursday. (PTI file photo)
 The number of new Covid-19 cases in the state spiked by almost 20 per cent from 640 on Wednesday to 765 on Thursday. (PTI file photo)

Hyderabad: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the state spiked by almost 20 per cent from 640 on Wednesday to 765 on Thursday, which was fuelled by a 29 per cent rise in new cases in Hyderabad.

The number of active cases too rose from 4,492 to 4,609, according to the bulletin issued by the health department. Hyderabad recorded an increase in new cases from 277 the previous day to 356. Among other districts, Nalgonda recorded a sharp spike as the number of new cases more than doubled from 25 to 58. This was followed by 57 cases in Rangareddy and 56 in Medchal Malkajgiri.

The virus has spread to all districts now. On Thursday, only two districts – Nirmal and Jayashankar Bhupalpally -- did not record any cases, but they have recorded cases earlier this week.

A total of 44 regular beds, 30 oxygen beds and 15 ICU beds are occupied by Covid patients in both government and private centres. Meanwhile, the coverage of precaution dose in the state stands at only five per cent, while it is eight per cent in Hyderabad.

...
Tags: covid-19 cases, covid active cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

GVMC chief engineer Ravikrishnamraju said 5451 potholes for repair had been identified since January. Of these, 5176 potholes have been repaired at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore. The amount spent on the works came from the general funds of the corporation. — DC Image

95% of potholes repaired in Vizag

A senior police officer told DC that police commissioner Srikanth recently launched an anti-narcotics cell here. Its focus was on drug trade. It comprises three divisions – Intelligence, Technical and Research. — PTI

Half of remand prisoners in jail are NDPS offenders

Since 2014, the previous Telugu Desam government has been allowed to borrow only up to 3 per cent of the GDP. In no single year did they borrow under that limit. — DC File Image

Andhra Pradesh’s debt at 2.1 per cent of GDP

Former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (left) at the a memorial lecture of a retired IAS officer Abhay Tripathi at Dr. MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad on Thursday.(By Arrangement)

Somesh deplores Centre for triggering fund crisis in TS



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's new President to be declared today

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha (ANI)

Chinese villages in Bhutan's Doklam now fully occupied

The first reports of the construction of the Chinese village “Pangda”, which is around 2 km within Bhutan, had first appeared in 2020. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->