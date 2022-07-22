Power demand spikes on heighted agri activity

A senior engineer at TSGenco said that Friday saw the highest demand for electricity and attributed it to farmers' use of submersible pumpsets. (PTI Image)

HYDERABAD: Power demand peaked at 10,715 MW on Friday as a result of increased agricultural activity for the kharif crop, now known as Vanakalam. Around 6,355 MW of power was utilized on the same day last year.

A senior engineer at TSGenco said that Friday saw the highest demand for electricity and attributed it to farmers' use of submersible pumpsets. Power consumption will rise in the coming weeks as a result of the agricultural activity picking up steam and the greater than usual acreage under cultivation in the Kharif season.

Agriculture operations have resumed in the undivided districts of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak, and Nalgonda following a break for the recent rains. Of the 1.43 crore acres that the agricultural department anticipates farmers to cultivate for Vanakalam, 63.66 lakh had been planted. Cotton was widely sown in a few regions, according to a report the agriculture department provided to the state government.

Power consumption typically fluctuates throughout the monsoon season as a result of demand from the agricultural sector and a lack of available power generation. As of now, there seems to be no shortage of power in Telangana state because the government is taking utmost care.

On Friday, power demand under the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) limits reached 3,003 MW, up from 1,694 MW on the same day previous year. The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) reported 7,476 MW demand as opposed to 4,573 MW that it registered the previous year.