Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2021 Floods: CM Jagan dir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Floods: CM Jagan directs officials to be on high alert

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 22, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 12:19 am IST
District collectors have been asked to take all requisite steps to handle the emerging situations
 Officials were also asked to identify the houses located in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to collapse and shift the residents to safety. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday put the state administration on alert after the weatherman predicted incessant rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh. District collectors have been asked to take all requisite steps to handle the emerging situations.

Launching the second phase of YSR Kapu Nestham here, Jagan asked collectors via video conference to monitor the flood situation in their respective districts, reach out to the people in trouble and provide them relief.

 

This apart, municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana held a video conference with municipal commissioners and officials, along with special chief secretary Srilakshmi, and told them to ensure no untoward incident took place in the coming days of heavy rains.

“Take all steps to maintain proper sanitation and ensure there is no contamination of drinking water. Take up chlorination of all water sources and close all manholes. We must check the spread of contagious diseases,” he said.

While the CM has put district administrations on alert, the minister asked  municipal commissioners to set up control rooms in their offices and keep tabs on low-lying areas so as to avoid loss of lives and property in flooded areas. “Shift people from vulnerable areas to safety and provide them proper accommodation, food and health care,” he told officials.

 

Special chief secretary Srilakshmi advised municipal commissioners to send an action plan to her to face floods in their respective municipalities by Friday, and visit the wards every morning. Ensure proper maintenance of sanitation, officials were told.

Officials were also asked to identify the houses located in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to collapse and shift their residents to safety.

Officials have also been asked to spread awareness among the people about the need for them to consume ‘boiled and cooled’ water to avoid spread of waterborne diseases. “Let us also take up anti-larval operations to contain mosquito menace,” officials were told.

 

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, botsa satyanarayana
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


