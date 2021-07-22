Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2021 Covid claimed lives ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid claimed lives of 56 Air India employees: Govt

PTI
Published Jul 22, 2021, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2021, 1:25 pm IST
Employees infected with COVID-19 were granted a paid quarantine leave of 17 days
The carrier paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each permanent employee who died due to COVID-19. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The carrier paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each permanent employee who died due to COVID-19. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: As many as 56 Air India employees have died due to COVID-19 till July 14, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Thursday.

"A total of 3,523 employees of Air India Limited have been affected by COVID-19. Out of this, 56 employees succumbed to this pandemic till July 14, 2021," he stated in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

 

The minister said the national carrier has taken various measures to safeguard the interests of COVID-affected employees and their families.

He stated that the carrier paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each permanent employee who died due to COVID-19.

When a fixed-term contractual employee died due to COVID-19, Air India paid his or her family a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, he noted.

Employees infected with COVID-19 were granted a paid quarantine leave of 17 days, he said.

"Reimbursement of vaccination charges are being provided to employees and their families if paid by them," he said.

 

The minister said medical facilities were also being provided to Covid-positive employees.

...
Tags: air india, air india crew, air india employees, air india staff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kerala Assembly (ANI file photo)

UDF walks out of Kerala Assembly over allegations against Forest Minister

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre on advocate Uday Bedi's plea contending that the new IT rules are unconstitutional and antithetical to the fundamental principles of democracy. (PTI file photo)

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on plea challenging new IT Rules

The government told the court that special initiatives have been taken to vaccinate the prisoners in different age groups. (Representational image: PTI)

Majority of prisoners in Kerala have received first jab of vaccine: State govt to HC

The idol will be donning the Panchamukhas and will exhibit the ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapati’. (Photo: Ganesh Utsav Committee)

Work on Khairatabad Panchamukha Ganesh idol picks up pace in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's Covid number increases for the second day with over 41,000 new cases

In this file photo, a relative performs last rites before the cremation of a COVID-19 victim in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

India successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile off Odisha coast

The surface-to-air missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR). (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

Fully vaccinated doctor infected with two COVID variants in Assam

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

ICMR study reveals Delta variant majorly responsible for rising cases in second wave

People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on plea challenging new IT Rules

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre on advocate Uday Bedi's plea contending that the new IT rules are unconstitutional and antithetical to the fundamental principles of democracy. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->