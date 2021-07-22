Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2021 Centre should reasse ...
Centre should reassess if Muslims, Christians in Kerala need minority status: PIL

PTI
Published Jul 22, 2021, 5:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2021, 5:33 pm IST
It has also sought a direction to the Commission to evaluate the development progress of the two communities in Kerala
A bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, after hearing the arguments on behalf of the petitioner organisation -- Citizens Association for Democracy, Equality, Tranquility and Secularism(CADETS) -- said it will pass orders in the matter.
 A bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, after hearing the arguments on behalf of the petitioner organisation -- Citizens Association for Democracy, Equality, Tranquility and Secularism(CADETS) -- said it will pass orders in the matter. (PTI Photo)

Kochi: A PIL in the Kerala High Court on Thursday urged it to direct the Centre to reassess whether Muslims and Christians in Kerala should continue to be considered in the list of minority communities.

A bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, after hearing the arguments on behalf of the petitioner organisation -- Citizens Association for Democracy, Equality, Tranquility and Secularism(CADETS) -- said it will pass orders in the matter.

 

CADETS, represented by advocates C Rajendran and K Vijayan, contended that the list of minorities in Kerala has to be re-determined and has sought a direction to the National Commission for Minorities to do the same.

The organisation has claimed thatthe Muslim and Christian communities in Kerala have progressed tremendously in the fields of socio-economics and education and therefore, their minority status requires to be re-determined and no preferential treatment should be given to them.

It has also sought a direction to the Commission to evaluate the development progress of the two communities in Kerala.

 

Tags: muslims, christians, kerala high court, minority communities, christians in kerala, muslims in kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


