Vijayasai Reddy tests positive for COVID-19

Vijayawada: YSR Congress MP V. Vijayasai Reddy has been infected with Covid-19. Confirming this on Twitter, Reddy, the YSRC Parliamentary Party leader, said that he had decided to quarantine himself for a week to 10 days as a mark of abundant caution.

He said that he would not available on telephone except for emergencies. Several YSR Congress legislators have been infected with the Coronavirus in AP. Meanwhile, AP reported a total of 4,944 new Covid-19 cases and death of 62 Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours. The state now has 58,668 cases.