COVID-19 in India: Country all set to breach 12 lakh cases mark today

India is just eight thousand short of breaching the 12 lakh mark, which the country is most likely to cross by the end of the day. With 37,724 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, India's tally reached 11,92,915 on Wednesday, while recoveries surged to 7,53,049 after 28,472 people recuperated in a day. This is the seventh consecutive day of COVID-19 cases increasing by over 30,000.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. There were 4,11,133 active cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday in the country, while 7,53,049 people had recovered so far.Thus, 63.13 per cent people have recovered so far.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,47,24,546 samples were tested up to July 21, with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases at 3,27,031 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,80,643, Delhi at 1,25,096, Karnataka at 71,069, Andhra Pradesh at 58,668, Uttar Pradesh at 53,288, Gujarat at 50,379 and Telangana at 47,705.

The number of COVID-19 cases went up to 47,030 in West Bengal, 31,373 in Rajasthan, 28,952 in Bihar, 27,462 in Haryana, 25,382 in Assam and 24,095 in Madhya Pradesh. Odisha has reported 18,757 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 15,258, Kerala 13,994, while Punjab has 10,889 cases.

Of the total 28,732 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra topped the tally with 12,276 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 3,690 deaths, Tamil Nadu 2,626, Gujarat 2,196, Karnataka 1,464, Uttar Pradesh 1,229, West Bengal 1,182, Andhra Pradesh 758 and Madhya Pradesh 756. COVID-19 killed 577 people in Rajasthan, 429 in Telangana, 364 in Haryana, 263 in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir each, 217 in Bihar, 103 in Odisha, 58 in Assam, 55 in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand each and 44 in Kerala.

Glimmer of Hope

A sero prevalence study in the national capital showed that only 23 per cent of the city’s population was infected with COVID-19 and 77 per cent of Delhi residents have remained uninfected since the pandemic entered the country. These 77 per cent, however, are still vulnerable and the Union health ministry said on Tuesday that the containment and social distancing measures need to continue with the same rigour.

A similar survey in Ahmedabad some time back had shown antibodies in 34 per cent people in containment zones and another survey will soon be undertaken now to judge the present position.