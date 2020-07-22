119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,156,082

36,810

Recovered

724,877

24,303

Deaths

28,117

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3074122299574 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1875712910133 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala13275561544 Punjab105107118362 Jharkhand5821283555 Chhatisgarh5598394428 Uttarakhand4642321255 Goa3853236123 Tripura309318457 Puducherry2179131830 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Arunachal Pradesh7902853 Chandigarh73751812 Meghalaya490704 Sikkim318920 Mizoram2971680
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2020 Congress losing lead ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: Javadekar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 22, 2020, 10:20 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2020, 10:31 am IST
Javadekar listed Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA and Delhi riots in February as Congress' achievements.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
 Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Congress for its former president Rahul Gandhi’s regular tweets criticising Modi government over various issues, Union minister Prakash  Javadekar on Tuesday said the Opposition party it seems will become a “party of tweets” as it is doing no work among people and losing one leader after another.

In his latest tweet Mr Gandhi listed “achievements” of the Modi government since February in which he counted ‘Namaste Trump’ event to attempts to topple the Congress led Rajasthan government in July and took a dig that these are the reasons why India has been left “atmanirbhar(self reliant)” to battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Javadekar listed Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA and Delhi riots in February followed by desertion of its prominent leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and loss of power in Madhya Pradesh in March, and "incitement" of migrants in April, as the Congress's “achievements.”

The Union minister said May marked the sixth anniversary of the Congress’s loss of power at the Centre while the party "advocated" for China in June and then it was "finished" in Rajasthan in July.

 

"Rahul Gandhi is tweeting on a daily basis. It seems the Congress will become a party of tweets as they are doing no work among the people and losing one leader after another. A frustrated and depressed party is trying to launch all sorts of attacks on the government," said Javadekar

Javadekar said the Congress leader making fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the people to light candles is insulting Indians and "corona warriors" as the call was to support and motivate these emergency workers who are working are frontline warriors against COVID-19.

 

...
Tags: prakash javadekar, congress leader rahul gandhi, ladakh standoff, rajasthan political crisis, namaste trump


Latest From Nation

YSRCP general secretary Y Vijaysai Reddy (Photo: ANI)

Vijayasai Reddy tests positive for COVID-19

Kushwaha with the diamond he mined.

Madhya Pradesh: Lady Luck smiles after Panna farmer mines 10.69 carat diamond

Navy’s MiG-29K maritime fighter jets are being deployed at airbases in the northern sector to beef up the Air Force’s strength. (PTI Photo)

20 Navy MiG-29s moved to Ladakh

The father-son duo built up a Rs 500 crore pharmacy business.

Hyderabad’s popular pharmacy owner, son die of Covid-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

20 Navy MiG-29s moved to Ladakh

Navy’s MiG-29K maritime fighter jets are being deployed at airbases in the northern sector to beef up the Air Force’s strength. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court initiates contempt of court proceedings against Prashant Bhushan

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan (PTI)

MP governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85; PM Modi recalls BJP stalwart's Atal connection

File image of forme MP governor Lalji Tandon. (PTI)

Rajasthan High Court asks Speaker to defer action on Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs

Rajasthan High Court (PTI)

Varavara Rao’s family demands ‘transparent’ health updates

Jailed poet and activist P Varavara Rao. (DC photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham