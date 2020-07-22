119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,156,082

36,810

Recovered

724,877

24,303

Deaths

28,117

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3074122299574 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1875712910133 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala13275561544 Punjab105107118362 Jharkhand5821283555 Chhatisgarh5598394428 Uttarakhand4642321255 Goa3853236123 Tripura309318457 Puducherry2179131830 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Arunachal Pradesh7902853 Chandigarh73751812 Meghalaya490704 Sikkim318920 Mizoram2971680
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2020 20 Navy MiG-29s move ...
Nation, Current Affairs

20 Navy MiG-29s moved to Ladakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 22, 2020, 9:54 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2020, 9:54 am IST
The Indian Navy has around 40 MiG-29K fighters, only half of which are deployed on aircraft-carrier INS Vikramaditya
Navy’s MiG-29K maritime fighter jets are being deployed at airbases in the northern sector to beef up the Air Force’s strength. (PTI Photo)
 Navy’s MiG-29K maritime fighter jets are being deployed at airbases in the northern sector to beef up the Air Force’s strength. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Navy’s MiG-29K maritime fighter jets are being deployed at airbases in the northern sector to beef up the Air Force’s strength following the heightened tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control. The MiG-29Ks can be used for combat air patrols in the Ladakh sector.

The Indian Navy has around 40 MiG-29K fighters, only half of which are deployed on aircraft-carrier INS Vikramaditya. The MiG-29K jets were procured by the Navy along with the aircraft-carrier over a decade ago.

 

The Navy’s P-81 surveillance aircraft have reportedly already been deployed in Ladakh to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance of the Chinese PLA troops. Interestingly, it was during 73-day standoff with China in Doklam in 2027 that the Navy’s P-81 aircraft were deployed to gather crucial intelligence on Chinese troops. The Army was amazed at the kind of intelligence that the P-81 aircraft could pick up on the PLA troops’ operations as it was felt that these aircraft could only be used in sea operations.

...
Tags: indian navy, china, india, ladakh, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

YSRCP general secretary Y Vijaysai Reddy (Photo: ANI)

Vijayasai Reddy tests positive for COVID-19

Kushwaha with the diamond he mined.

Madhya Pradesh: Lady Luck smiles after Panna farmer mines 10.69 carat diamond

Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: Javadekar

The father-son duo built up a Rs 500 crore pharmacy business.

Hyderabad’s popular pharmacy owner, son die of Covid-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court initiates contempt of court proceedings against Prashant Bhushan

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan (PTI)

MP governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85; PM Modi recalls BJP stalwart's Atal connection

File image of forme MP governor Lalji Tandon. (PTI)

Rajasthan high court to Speaker: Defer decision on disqualifying MLAs till July 24

Rajasthan High Court (PTI)

Varavara Rao’s family demands ‘transparent’ health updates

Jailed poet and activist P Varavara Rao. (DC photo)

Single day spikes of COVID cases a worrying trend for India

Medics arrive at the Victoria Hospital during week-long lockdown imposed due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Bengaluru. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham