Will unearth Omar Abdullah's corruption, says J&K Guv, calls him 'political juvenile'

ANI
Published Jul 22, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
The verbal attack comes after the National Conference leader, in a tweet, slammed the Governor for saying that terrorists should kill corrupt people rather than targeting security forces. (Photo: File)
Srinagar: Terming Omar Abdullah a "political juvenile", Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday lashed out at the former chief minister, accusing him of nepotism and corruption.

The verbal attack comes after the National Conference leader, in a tweet, slammed the Governor for saying that terrorists should kill corrupt people rather than targeting security forces.

"He is a kid and I have always had a good feeling about him, but now he is behaving like a political juvenile. I am in politics from the last 50 years. I never had the backing from my father and grandfather or the kind of money that he possesses. The days of their rule are over and they must stop thinking themselves as kings," Malik told ANI.

He further alleged that Abdullah has shares in famous hotels and owns houses in Delhi, London, and Dubai.

"I promise you that I will unearth the corruption done by him over the years," the Governor said.

Abdullah earned Malik's ire for his habit of tweeting. The Governor said that the political leader, who tweets on a variety of issues, only invites abuses on his timeline.

"He tweets on everything. If you see the comments on his tweets, you would notice that at least 90 per cent of the people abuse and disagree with him. He is now used to tweeting such things," scoffed the governor.

Continuing his tirade against Abdullah, the Governor suggested him to come to Delhi and see his reputation in the eyes of the people.

"Because of my reputation in Delhi, I am the Governor and you are what you are because of yours," Malik remarked.

Malik had stoked a controversy in a speech, on July 21, by saying that terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, rather than attacking security forces.

"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption...These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs and SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this," the Governor had said.

In response, the National Conference leader said if any politician or bureaucrat is killed in the state, then it must be considered as the execution of Governor's order.

"Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J and K Satyapal Malik," tweeted Abdullah.

In another tweet, Abdullah tore into Malik and said that the latter should introspect before pointing fingers at other politicians.

"This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts," he said in another tweet.

Malik on Monday clarified his statement, adding that as a Governor he should have avoided it. "Whatever I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption. As a Governor, I should not have said this. But if I was not holding this post, I would have said the same and would have been ready to bear the consequences," he told ANI.

