Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2019 'Will be etched ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Will be etched in annals of our glorious history': PM Modi lauds team Chandrayaan-2

ANI
Published Jul 22, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
'Thanks to Chandrayaan, India’s Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost,' PM Modi said.
'The launch of Chandrayaan-2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science,' PM Modi said.(Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was watching the Chandrayaan-2 launch live showered praises on the team behind the launch that happened on Monday.

PM Modi said, "Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history. The launch of Chandrayaan-2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today."

 

"Efforts such as Chandrayaan-2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science,top quality research and innovation. Thanks to Chandrayaan, India’s Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced," PM Modi added.

Rajya Sabha Chairman & Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also said, "Chandrayaan-2 has been successfully launched. I extend my heartiest congratulations to our countrymen on this momentous achievement. Our scientists deserve a special compliment, their achievement has enhanced country's pride."

Rajnath Singh also lauded the efforts, " Congratulations to ISRO scientists on flawless launching of Chandrayaan-2. Team ISRO scripted a new chapter in India’s space history with launch of this ambitious & indigenous Mission to Moon. Nation is extremely proud of its scientists and Team ISRO."

Tags: chandrayaan-2, pm modi, isro, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


