Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2019 'Whatever I sai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Whatever I said was in fit of anger, frustration,' says Satya Pal Malik

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 22, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 10:41 am IST
'As Governor, I should have not made such a comment, but my personal feeling is the same as I said,' Malik said.
Malik said, 'He is a political juvenile tweeting on everything, see the reaction to his tweets and you will find out.' (Photo: File)
 Malik said, 'He is a political juvenile tweeting on everything, see the reaction to his tweets and you will find out.' (Photo: File)

Srinagar: After the backlash over his comment, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday clarified that whatever he said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption in the state.

“As Governor, I should have not made such a comment, but my personal feeling is the same as I said. Many political leaders and big bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here,” he added.

 

Speaking on National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's tweet over his statement, Malik said, “He is a political juvenile tweeting on everything, see the reaction to his tweets and you will find out.”

Stirring a political controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday asked militants to stop killing innocent people, including security personnel, and rather target "those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir for years", a statement which evoked severe criticism from mainstream politicians.

Read | Stop killing innocents, rise against those who looted Kashmir: J&K Guv

"These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?" Malik asked, speaking at a tourism function in Kargil of Ladakh region.

...
Tags: satya pal malik, militants, kargil, omar abdullah, ltte
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Gajanand Hosale, who works as a manager in a Bengaluru head-quartered manufacturing firm in Pune, is planning to submit his application form to the city unit president of Congress, Ramesh Bagwe, on July 23. (Photo: Twitter/ Rahul Gandhi)

‘Will revive Congress,’ 28-yr-old Pune engineer wishes to be next party chief

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday and the victim, identified as Shyam Sikarwar, was found hanging inside the temple premises by the local residents. (Representational Image)

Upset over his girlfriend marrying another man, Agra youth live-streams suicide on FB

Speaking to media persons, Paswan had said that Ram Chandra was morew like a son to him. Speaker Om Birla met Union Minister Paswan at his residence. (Photo: ANI)

LS Speaker Om Birla meets Ram Vilas Paswan, condoles his brother's death

The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka crisis LIVE: Speaker Ramesh Kumar summons MLAs tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Will revive Congress,’ 28-yr-old Pune engineer wishes to be next party chief

Gajanand Hosale, who works as a manager in a Bengaluru head-quartered manufacturing firm in Pune, is planning to submit his application form to the city unit president of Congress, Ramesh Bagwe, on July 23. (Photo: Twitter/ Rahul Gandhi)
 

Esha Gupta joins celebration of 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme

Esha Gupta and Naveli Deshmukh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bizarre reason why Apple doesn’t prosecute factory workers who leak iPhone secrets

After the NPS identifies which worker stole Apple’s property, and reveal the company’s secret to the world, authorities like the police rarely arrest the culprit.
 

Toyota Fortuner vs rivals: Which one is more frugal?

While fuel economy is not the deciding factor when one plans to buy a big SUV.
 

Steve Jobs to Scott Forstall: Where is Apple’s iconic 2007 iPhone dream team now?

Apple's iconic 2007 iPhone team. (Left to right: Phil Schiller, Tony Fadell, Jony Ive, Steve Jobs, Scott Forstall and Eddie Cue)
 

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

35 killed as lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 32 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning on Sunday, said officials. (Representational Image)

Uttarakhand: No girl born in 132 villages in last 3 months

At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months. (Representational Image)

35-year-old NRI businessman found dead in New Delhi's Taj Palace hotel

During the initial investigation, no foul play could be found as there was no sign of anyone, including the hotel staff, visiting the room between Friday night and Saturday morning as per the CCTV footage. (Representational Image)

14-month-old dies after slab collapses in Hyderabad

A 14-month old girl died and her mother got severely injured after a slab collapsed in Sitaphalmandi here on Sunday. (Representational Image)

8-year-old HIV positive girl sexually abused at shelter home in Odisha

The mother of the girl, from Bolangir, has alleged that her daughter and other inmates were sexually abused by the shelter home's superintendent, Saroj Das. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham